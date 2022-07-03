South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

