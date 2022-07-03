SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

