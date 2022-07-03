SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 346,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

