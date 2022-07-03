Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.