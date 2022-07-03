Spire Wealth Management Has $309,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

MSI stock opened at $210.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

