SPX Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for SPX’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

