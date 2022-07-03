Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -425.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

