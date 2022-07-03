Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

