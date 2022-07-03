Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,449 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

