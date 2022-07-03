Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 207 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $517.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average of $492.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.