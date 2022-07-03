Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,198 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

