Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

