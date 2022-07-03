Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

