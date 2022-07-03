Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $496,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

