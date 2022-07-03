Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $11,637,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

