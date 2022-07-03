Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 679 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.08. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.