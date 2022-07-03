Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,141 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $307.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

