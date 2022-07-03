Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

