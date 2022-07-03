Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

