Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

