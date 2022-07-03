Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock valued at $400,170 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stem by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Stem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.26.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.