Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,140 shares of company stock valued at $400,170 in the last ninety days.
NYSE:STEM opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.26.
About Stem (Get Rating)
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
