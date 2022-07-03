Stephen M. Cook Acquires 1,714 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook bought 1,714 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,883.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,402.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RSVRW stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

