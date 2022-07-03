Steven Boland Buys 34,199 Shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland bought 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,099.50 ($11,874.65).

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Steven Boland acquired 3,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,530.00 ($1,062.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (Get Rating)

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.