Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.40. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

