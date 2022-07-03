Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

Equifax stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

