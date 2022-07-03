StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.
NYSE:RELX opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
