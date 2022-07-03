StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

