StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.41 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.45.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
