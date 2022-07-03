StockNews.com Lowers Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

