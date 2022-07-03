StockNews.com Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $14.64 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $446.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. Research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

