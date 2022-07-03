StockNews.com Lowers Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $91.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
