StockNews.com Lowers Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Value Line has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $91.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

