StockNews.com Upgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to “Buy”

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

