StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 92,831 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.
About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
