StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.45. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 92,831 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STON. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266,252 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

