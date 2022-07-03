StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,645 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

