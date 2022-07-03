Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 65 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

