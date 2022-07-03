Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,166 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.