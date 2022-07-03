Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,556 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 211,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.37 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Paramount Group Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.