Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.