Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

