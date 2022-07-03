Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

