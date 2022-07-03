Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $453,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

