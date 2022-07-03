Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.08. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

