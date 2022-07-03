Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,113 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

ADC stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

