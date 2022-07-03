Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 811 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after buying an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

