Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

