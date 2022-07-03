SVB Leerink Weighs in on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

