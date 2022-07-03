Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33.

In other Sylogist news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,000.

Sylogist Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

