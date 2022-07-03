T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

