Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.