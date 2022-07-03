TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 72.5% in June

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

